Captains STUNNED by Irish dancer’s “Sasha Fierce” transformation! – The Greatest Dancer – BBC

The dance captains are left in shock after Irish dancer Jake’s performance takes a surprising (and entertaining) turn. Todrick is particularly impressed and praises his ‘transformation’ into Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé).

Presented upscaled to UHD.

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity. Love Island star and professional dancer Curtis Pritchard joins the show as the new ‘receptionist’, looking after all the acts backstage as they nervously await the biggest audition of their lives.

At the auditions the audience holds the power, and only they will decide if the mirror opens for the acts or not. The dancers need to impress at least 75% of the audience for the mirror to open and progress in the competition. And there is a brand new twist at the end of each episode, where one dance captain will get to pick one act and take them straight through to the live shows.

Get ready to see talent from across the world of dance, from ballet to jazz, street to ballroom, contemporary to krump, as they give the performances of their lives in the hope of opening the mirror.

Expect dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

The Greatest Dancer | Series 2 Episode 2 | Auditions | BBC

