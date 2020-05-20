-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 16 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 2 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 3 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 4 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Carbon emissions have dropped under lockdown. Will it make a difference?
Scientists say the reduction is likely to be only a “drop in the ocean” when it comes to turning around decades of climate change, but environmentalists are hopeful it will encourage a broader shift towards green energies.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/20/carbon-emissions-have-dropped-under-lockdown-will-it-make-a-difference
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World