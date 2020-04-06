Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful

The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is set to find out on Tuesday whether his final bid for freedom is successful.

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Catholicism