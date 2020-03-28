Share
‘Caremongering’ spreads amid COVID-19 crisis

49 mins ago

We know all about scaremongering. How about “caremongering”?
It is a social media movement spreading across the internet, offering help and kindness to anyone who needs it.
Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has the story.

