Carlos Ghosn defends lavish Versailles parties

“I don’t know what happened behind the scenes. Somebody said we cannot give 50,000 as a gift, we’re going to deduct it from the credit that Renault earns by being a sponsor of Versailles.” Carlos Ghosn defends himself against accusations of using company money for parties at the Palace of Versailles.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en