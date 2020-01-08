-
Carlos Ghosn holds feisty press conference on Japan escape | DW News
Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has made an explosive first public appearance since fleeing Japan, where he was awaiting trial on corruption charges. More than a week after his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, the former chairman of Nissan told journalists in Beirut that allegations of financial misconduct against him were untrue and that he should have never been imprisoned. He called his treatment a ‘travesty’ against his human rights and accused prosecutors of trying to force a confession threatening to go after his family, too.
