Carlos Ghosn rips into Nissan and Japanese judicial system

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn who fled house arrest in Japan and later resurfaced in Lebanon, has maintained his innocence on the charges of financial misconduct against him.

He was under strict house arrest when he fled Japan but says he did not believe he would have a fair trial there.

Japan has called on Lebanon to cooperate on his case but the two countries do not have an extradition treaty.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

