Carmakers PSA and Fiat Chrysler agree details of merger

PSA and Fiat Chrysler have agreed details of their merger, which will create the world’s fourth largest carmaker. Both companies plan to pay shareholders significant dividends as part of the tie-up. Also today, we look at the latest taxes imposed by Argentina’s new government.

