“Carole has a lot of courage”: Carlos Ghosn defends wife Carole, wanted in Japan

“They took her passport, they were very threatening, they left her without her telephone. She was left alone in Tokyo without anything.” Carlos Ghosn defends wife Carole, who is wanted in Japan.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en