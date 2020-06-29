-
Infections spike in the US +++ Walk-through testing center at Frankfurt Airport | Coronavirus Update - 7 hours ago
-
Multiple deaths after terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
River clean up: French volunteers dive below the Rhône river to remove rubbish - 9 hours ago
-
West Bank warning: Hamas says annexation would be “declaration of war” - 9 hours ago
-
France’s ‘green wave’: Green parties sweep local elections winning Lyon, Bordeaux & Strasbourg - 9 hours ago
-
Poland election: Second round to go ahead after frontrunners fail to win majority - 9 hours ago
-
Cases pass 10 million: Global death toll tops half a million, outbreak grows in Americas - 9 hours ago
-
Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski - 10 hours ago
-
Revealed: Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open - 10 hours ago
-
France’s Greens make gains, Macron loses ground in low-turnout local elections - 10 hours ago
Cases pass 10 million: Global death toll tops half a million, outbreak grows in Americas
The infection is spreading through the Americas: mexico, peru, chile and brazil badly hit.
Mexico last week saw a peak of more than 6 thousand new cases in one day.
Brazil’s daily infection rate is around 30 thousand.
Despite surging numbers in india and pakistan – death rates in asia, africa and the middle east remain relatively low.
We’re going to be speaking to the W.H.O. about the figures
But lets look at whats happening in europe. to start we can see whats happening in one world’s worst affected countries, italy has brought its coronavirus outbreak under control – from a peak of more than 6 thousand daily infections to now fewer than 200.
This weekend, the country remembered the 35 thousand people killed by the virus as evelyn laverick reports.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
Half a million have died. 10 million have been infected. 6 months after the Coronavirus was first reported we look at how Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing.
Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#coronavirus