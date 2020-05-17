-
Cases surge in Brazil +++ Can dogs sniff out COVID-19? | Coronavirus update
New figures show that Brazil now has the fourth largest outbreak of the coronavirus in the world. Nearly 240,000 people are infected and more than 15,000 have died of COVID-19. Health experts say a lack of testing means the real figures could be much higher, and warn the worst is yet to come. And researchers are testing whether specially-trained dogs can sniff out the Coronavirus in humans — even before symptoms are evident. Teams in the UK and the US have begun trials to find out whether canines can detect unusual scents coming from people infected with COVID-19. Success could transform the global response to the global coronavirus pandemic. In other news:
-Venezuela reported its biggest single day increase yet
-Russia’s overnight numbers continue to increase
-Spain reported its lowest daily death toll since it declared a state of emergency
