Casualties reported in shootout near security service office in Moscow, gunman ‘neutralised’

4 hours ago

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area. FSB says it has “neutralised” a gunman who opened fire and confirmed the assault left at least one of its employees dead, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, which reported several people were wounded.

