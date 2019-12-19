Casualties reported in shootout near security service office in Moscow, gunman ‘neutralised’

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area. FSB says it has “neutralised” a gunman who opened fire and confirmed the assault left at least one of its employees dead, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, which reported several people were wounded.

