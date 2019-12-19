Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match

Catalan separatist protesters have disrupted one of the world’s most-watched football matches by throwing inflatable balls on to the pitch.

There was a heavy police presence around the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid, known as El Clasico, as protesters used the global TV audience to broadcast their calls for independence.

Police have fired foam bullets at protesters in Barcelona on Wednesday night as thousands of Catalan independence supporters staged a demonstration before the widely anticipated El Clasico football match between the country’s biggest sporting rivals.

Al Jazeera’s David Chater reports from Barcelona.

