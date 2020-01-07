Catalan leaders recognised by European Parliament as MEPs

The European Parliament has recognised the Catalan independentist leader, Oriol Junqueras, as an MEP. It comes despite the fact that he has been sentenced to thirteen years in prison and that the debate on his disqualification is still pending a resolution in Spain.…

