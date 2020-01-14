Share
Catalan MEPs take their seats in Strasbourg

19 mins ago

Now fully accredited MEPS, they are here to attend the first plenary of the year. After expressing his joy, Carles Puigdemont told the press the Catalan independence question was a European issue. …
