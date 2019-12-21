‘Catastrophic’ conditions as bushfires intensify in Australia

At least 100 bushfires are burning around Sydney, Australia, with dozens of them out of control.

Emergency warnings are in place across three states as soaring temperatures and strong winds spur hundreds of bushfires.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Sydney’s Blue Mountains.

