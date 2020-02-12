Share
Catholic Church to reveal decision on priestly celibacy in Amazon

13 mins ago

The Vatican is set to reveal whether Pope Francis supports a proposal to let married men be ordained as priests in the Catholic Church.
Last year bishops in the Amazon region voted to relax a celibacy rule dating back thousands of years because of a shortage of priests.
But not everyone thinks it will work.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

