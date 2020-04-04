Cautious optimism as Italy shows initial signs of crisis slowing

Another 708 people have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The government has repeatedly called on people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But there is potentially better news from Europe’s worst-affected country: Italy. It has seen its first drop in patients receiving intensive care.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/