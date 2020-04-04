Share
Cautious optimism as Italy shows initial signs of crisis slowing

4 hours ago

Another 708 people have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.
The government has repeatedly called on people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But there is potentially better news from Europe’s worst-affected country: Italy. It has seen its first drop in patients receiving intensive care.
Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London.

