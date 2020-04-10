Celebrating Easter in the shadow of the coronavirus

Last year at this time of the year, the streets in Spain’s cities were ringing with the sound of processions to mark the start of the Easter weekend celebrations. But now, with the country on lockdown, this year will be very different. And churches are having to adapt for the most important weekend of the Christian calendar.

Jaime Velazquez explains how religion is turning to modern technology to spread the word.

