Celebrating Mother’s Day in Latin America amid coronavirus

Mother’s Day in Latin America was celebrated in spite of social distancing and lockdowns to protect against the growing death toll in the region due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil, Ecuador and Chile have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19.

But in spite of that, people still found novel ways to show their appreciation.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#MothersDay2020 #COVIDMothersDay #AljazeeraEnglish