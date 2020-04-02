Celebrities read bedtime stories during lockdown

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, April 2: We look at concern over the imminent shift of the coronavirus pandemic from wealthier to poorer countries. In the UK, papers blast the government for its failure to test healthcare workers for the virus. There’s disappointment in the worlds of sports and the arts after Wimbledon and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival became the latest major events to be cancelled. But on the bright side, you can now watch celebrities reading bedtime stories online.

