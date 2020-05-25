-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen
Cemeteries are overflowing in the Yemeni city of Aden after a spike in coronavirus cases.
The United Nations has announced that Yemen’s health system has effectively collapsed after years of war and the burden of the pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
