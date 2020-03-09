Central African refugees return home after seven years in Cameroon

Seven years after the start of the civil war that devastated Central African Republic and one year after the signing of the Khartoum peace agreements, the country is seeking to rebuild itself. This fragile process includes the return of some 600,000 Central African refugees, almost 270,000 of whom are in neighbouring Cameroon. The United Nations High Commission for Refugees is coordinating a major repatriation operation for 25,000 of them this year. Our team made the trip home with a group of these Central African refugees, some of them still traumatised by the violence they experienced.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en