Central African Republic clashes: United Nations adds more troops

United Nations has sent more troops to patrol Bangui after fighting broke out between armed men and market traders on Tuesday over a dispute about money.

But the UN says it needs more forces.

Youth groups have given the armed men a deadline to hand in their weapons

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Bangui.

