Central African Republic: UN steps in for peace efforts

41 mins ago

The United Nations and government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) have declared a notorious neighbourhood in the capital Bangui a weapons-free zone.
The area, known as PK5, recently saw days of fighting between a militia and local traders.
The armed group was given a deadline to disarm, which has now passed.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Bangui.

