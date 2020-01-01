Central African Republic: UN steps in for peace efforts

The United Nations and government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) have declared a notorious neighbourhood in the capital Bangui a weapons-free zone.

The area, known as PK5, recently saw days of fighting between a militia and local traders.

The armed group was given a deadline to disarm, which has now passed.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Bangui.

