Central African Republic: Warning of humanitarian disaster
Aid agencies are warning that a humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic will get even worse this year.
They say continuing violence and last year’s devastating floods have forced thousands of people from their homes.
That is on top of the more than a million people already displaced in and outside the country.
Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from the capital, Bangui.
