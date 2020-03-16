Share
Central banks unveil emergency measures as coronavirus death tolls rise in Europe

The US Federal Reserve and other central banks unveiled emergency measures to prop up the coronavirus-battered global economy, as the three worst-hit European countries recorded their deadliest days of the pandemic.  

