César nods for sex offender Polanski invite condemnation

The Césars: France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Scores of members of the César academy have banded together to call for more transparency, and less sexism and elitism. The academy also recently sparked outrage by nominating convicted rapist Roman Polanski for 12 film awards. Today, women’s groups are calling on academy members in an open letter not to reward Polanski.

