CFA franc to be replaced by the ‘eco’ but will stay pegged to euro

20 mins ago

On a visit to Ivory Coast, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday announced an overhaul of the CFA franc, a currency used by eight states in West and Central Africa, most of them former French colonies.

