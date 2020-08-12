-
8 signs you’re in survival mode and how to start living – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon - 6 hours ago
-
Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees - 6 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way” - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Royal family”s visit divides Mallorca residents in wake of Juan Carlos departure - 6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong tensions: Extradition deals with France and Germany suspended - 6 hours ago
-
Scotland derailment: at least one dead, FM Sturgeon declares major incident - 6 hours ago
-
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacts to the early reports of a train derailing - 7 hours ago
-
UEFA’s final eight: Champions league Knockout tournament starts today in Lisbon - 7 hours ago
-
UNICEF: Conflict in Syria forces children into child labour - 7 hours ago
Champions League ‘Final Eight’ kicks off as PSG and Atalanta clash in Lisbon
Four months behind schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage with Paris Saint-Germain taking on outsiders Atalanta in Lisbon on Wednesday in the first game of the ‘Final Eight’.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en