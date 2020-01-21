Chaos at Guatemala-Mexico border as caravan tries to advance

Mexican authorities have arrested dozens of Central American migrants who forced their way across the border from Guatemala.

Hundreds of people waded through a river to get into Mexico on Monday, after being turned away at the bridge connecting the two countries.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Ciudad Hidalgo.

