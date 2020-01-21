Share
Chaos at Guatemala-Mexico border as caravan tries to advance

55 mins ago

Mexican authorities have arrested dozens of Central American migrants who forced their way across the border from Guatemala.
Hundreds of people waded through a river to get into Mexico on Monday, after being turned away at the bridge connecting the two countries.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Ciudad Hidalgo.

