Charlie Hebdo, five years on: What’s left of the ‘I am Charlie’ movement?
IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, January 7: It’s been five years since 12 people were gunned down at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The papers ask: what’s left of the freedom of speech movement that arose in the wake of the attacks? Also, we look at the devastation of Australian wildlifes on eco-systems, Romania is set to renovate a pre-war casino, and finally: is “Cats” better when you’re high? That’s what the Washington Post is asking!
