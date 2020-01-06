Share
0 0 0 0

Charlie Hebdo trial opens in Paris with most suspects dead or presumed dead

9 mins ago

As France prepares to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks on January 7, a trial linked to the massacre that left 12 people dead opened in Paris on Monday.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment