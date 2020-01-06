Charlie Hebdo trial opens in Paris with most suspects dead or presumed dead

As France prepares to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks, the trial into the deadly assaults, which killed 12 people including prominent French cartoonists, opened in Paris Monday. Reporting from the courthouse, FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore explained that the trial is “a bit of a ghost trial” since most of the 24 suspects are dead or presumed dead in Iraq or Syria.

