Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie & Nicole Kidman star in Fox News sexual harassment movie

Film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week’s film news, including a retelling of the Fox News sexual harassment case in “Bombshell”. They also chat about “Selfie”, a sardonic look at the role digital devices and social media play in our lives from five French directors; the new retrospective on the producing and directing duo Merchant Ivory at Paris’s Cinemathèque; plus the 10th MyFrenchfilmfestival.com, which brings French movies to the world.

