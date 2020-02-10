-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chasing Colombia’s ‘cocaine hippos’
IN THE WORLD PAPERS – February 10, 2020: We turn to Colombia, where the descendants of four hippos owned by Pablo Escobar are beginning to pose a safety and environmental hazard. But first, we look at what Chinese papers are calling a “decisive moment” in the fight against the coronavirus. We also look at revelations in French papers that Beijing has been withholding information on the virus. Plus we take a look at the winners, losers and upsets of the 92nd Oscars ceremony, which saw Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” become the first non-English-language film to win best picture.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en