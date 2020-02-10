Chasing Colombia’s ‘cocaine hippos’

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – February 10, 2020: We turn to Colombia, where the descendants of four hippos owned by Pablo Escobar are beginning to pose a safety and environmental hazard. But first, we look at what Chinese papers are calling a “decisive moment” in the fight against the coronavirus. We also look at revelations in French papers that Beijing has been withholding information on the virus. Plus we take a look at the winners, losers and upsets of the 92nd Oscars ceremony, which saw Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” become the first non-English-language film to win best picture.

