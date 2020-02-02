-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Cheap imports, higher taxes hit India’s textile industry
India’s economy is slowing down. It has particularly affected the textile industry – and led to hundreds of workers losing their jobs.
Many of them say cheap imports, a reduced export market and higher taxes are to blame for the decline.
They are suggesting the Indian government formulate an economic stimulus package to kick start financial and industrial growth.
Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Ludhiana in India’s Punjab state.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#India #IndiaTextileIndustry #AljazeeraEnglish