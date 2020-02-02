Cheap imports, higher taxes hit India’s textile industry

India’s economy is slowing down. It has particularly affected the textile industry – and led to hundreds of workers losing their jobs.

Many of them say cheap imports, a reduced export market and higher taxes are to blame for the decline.

They are suggesting the Indian government formulate an economic stimulus package to kick start financial and industrial growth.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Ludhiana in India’s Punjab state.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#India #IndiaTextileIndustry #AljazeeraEnglish