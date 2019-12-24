Chengdu summit: Asian leaders discuss US-North Korea relations | DW News

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have agreed to work together to promote dialogue between the United States and North Korea. The leaders held a summit in Chengdu, in China, against the backdrop of increasing threats from North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Pyongyang has said it will take unspecified action if sanctions against it are not lifted by the end of the year. 2019 talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed without an agreement.

