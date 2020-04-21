Share
Childbirth worries: Severe safety measures in italian hospitals mean husbands are not allowed in

47 mins ago

Family planning can be challenging at the best of times, but how are people coping with giving birth during a global pandemic? Italy’s medical care system has been brought to its limits with the Covid-19 pandemic. But while some doctors are on the frontline dealing with the devastating effects of the virus, others are giving extra care to mothers of new borns.

