Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid

Demonstrators in Chile calling for help from the government have clashed with police in one of Santiago’s poorest neighbourhoods.

President Sebastian Pinera had already promised help was on the way, but hundreds defied a city-wide lockdown to contain the coronavirus to demand food and other vital supplies.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

