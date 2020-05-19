-
Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid - 44 mins ago
-
Argentina: Penguin colonies suffer from plastic trash | Global Ideas - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: Trump threatens to withdraw funding permanently from WHO over China concerns - about 1 hour ago
-
Macron and Merkel back EU bond to raise €500 billion for COVID-19 recovery plan - about 1 hour ago
-
Shops, cafes reopen as Italy lifts coronavirus restrictions - 2 hours ago
-
Wild protests break out in Chile over Covid-19 lockdown food shortages - 2 hours ago
-
Acropolis reopens after two-month coronavirus shutdown - 2 hours ago
-
Trump says he is taking unproven drug to prevent Covid-19 infection - 2 hours ago
-
British GP slams Trump for taking malaria drug to ward off Coronavirus (Covid-19) – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Trump taking unproven drug to ward off Coronavirus – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
Chile COVID-19 lockdown: Poor Santiago residents demand food, aid
Demonstrators in Chile calling for help from the government have clashed with police in one of Santiago’s poorest neighbourhoods.
President Sebastian Pinera had already promised help was on the way, but hundreds defied a city-wide lockdown to contain the coronavirus to demand food and other vital supplies.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Chile #Santiago #ChileProtests