-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chile: Drone footage shows Santiago flooded with protesters on Int. Women”s Day
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Drone footage filmed in Santiago on Sunday, shows tens of thousands of activists marching to mark the International Women’s Day.
People marched from the Baquedano Square through the city waving flags, carrying banners and chanting slogans.
Among the demands of the protesters were to intensify the fight against femicide and patriarchy as the country is heading towards the constitutional referendum.
Video ID: 20200309-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200309-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly