Chile: Drone footage shows Santiago flooded with protesters on Int. Women”s Day

Drone footage filmed in Santiago on Sunday, shows tens of thousands of activists marching to mark the International Women’s Day.

People marched from the Baquedano Square through the city waving flags, carrying banners and chanting slogans.

Among the demands of the protesters were to intensify the fight against femicide and patriarchy as the country is heading towards the constitutional referendum.

