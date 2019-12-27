Chile: Drone footage shows scale of devastation after Valparaiso wildfires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A drone camera captured the aftermath of wildfires in the Chilean port city of Valparaiso on Thursday.

Footage shows the scale of devastation and some residents clearing up the rubble.

At least 200 homes have been destroyed in the blaze but no casualties were reported.

Chile’s Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said evidence suggest the fires were started deliberately.

Video ID: 20191227-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191227-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly