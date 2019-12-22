Chile elderly suicide rate soars over pension system

Chile’s Congress has passed a bill to increase pension subsidies for the poor by as much as 50 percent.

But people still are not happy.

They want a complete overhaul of one of the world’s most controversial private pension systems.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Chile #NoAFP #AljazeeraEnglish