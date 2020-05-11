-
Chile: Flowers donated to Santiago hospital staff mothers on Mother”s Day
A large volume of flowers was donated to healthcare mothers at Salvador hospital in Santiago after a national singer performed a mobile concert to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Volunteers pruning and distributing the flowers could be seen, along with drone footage of the flowers arranged into a giant heart, with the motive (Spanish): “Contigo,” meaning ‘with you.’ They were reportedly donated by small and medium-sized enterprises to before being donated at the hospital, as a sign of gratitude.
National singer Javiera Parra applauded the generosity of the gesture, as the flower growers are “struggling” financially amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The concert was organised on a bus to enforce social distancing guidelines, and most of the volunteers were wearing full protective masks.
One health worker at Salvador hospital, Benedicta Munoz, said she appreciated the flowers as the frontline workers “are all lying under a huge emotional burden.”
As of Monday, Chile has reported nearly 29,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 312 related deaths, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
