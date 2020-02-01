-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chile: Football fan vigil turns violent
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Football fans fought pitched battles with police around Plaza Italia in the centre of Chile’s capital Santiago on Friday.
Ultra groups came prepared for the protest, armed with shields and wearing in helmets and gas masks.
Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to break up the demonstration.
Supporters of rival clubs had united to mourn the death of a Colo-Colo fan Jorge Mora after he was hit by a riot van last Tuesday.
Mora had been attending the first game of the season against Palestino. He was buried at Maipu cementery on Friday.
The wave of unrest is the worst Chile has seen since the end of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet which lasted from 1973 to 1990.
Video ID: 20200201-015
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-015
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly