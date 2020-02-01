Chile: Football fan vigil turns violent

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Football fans fought pitched battles with police around Plaza Italia in the centre of Chile’s capital Santiago on Friday.

Ultra groups came prepared for the protest, armed with shields and wearing in helmets and gas masks.

Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to break up the demonstration.

Supporters of rival clubs had united to mourn the death of a Colo-Colo fan Jorge Mora after he was hit by a riot van last Tuesday.

Mora had been attending the first game of the season against Palestino. He was buried at Maipu cementery on Friday.

The wave of unrest is the worst Chile has seen since the end of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet which lasted from 1973 to 1990.

Video ID: 20200201-015

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-015

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly