Chile: Football fans clash with police at Santiago stadium
A group of football fans trying to enter the pitch clashed with police at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago on Sunday.
Footage shows fans throwing objects and trying to jump the fence and the police charging at them.
The match between Universidad Católica (UC) and O’Higgins was eventually played, although it started almost 20 minutes late. UC beat the rivals 3:2.
Tensions have been on the rise between Chilean football fans and the police over the death of Colo-Colo fan Jorge Mora after he was run over by a riot police van on Tuesday.
The incident reignited Chile’s unrest and brought the security forces back to the spotlight, as they have been accused of multiple human rights violations during the protests.
Mandatory Credit: Karla
Video ID: 20200203 001
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
