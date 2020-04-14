-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chile: Health workers demand better protection to deal with coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Chilean health workers protested in front of a hospital in Vina del Mar on Tuesday demanding better protection against the novel coronavirus as they complained about the lack of face masks.
“We have had to save resources day by day, reusing personal protection supplies that should be disposable and this does not make any sense,” said Tomas Lagomarsino, the President of CONFUSAM Vina del Mar union. He added that their “employer is the one who must provide us with these articles to protect our physical and psychological integrity right now.”
According to Johns Hopkins University, Chile has reported over 7,500 COVID-19 cases, with 82 related deaths.
Video ID: 20200413-045
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-045
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly