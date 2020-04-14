Chile: Health workers demand better protection to deal with coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chilean health workers protested in front of a hospital in Vina del Mar on Tuesday demanding better protection against the novel coronavirus as they complained about the lack of face masks.

“We have had to save resources day by day, reusing personal protection supplies that should be disposable and this does not make any sense,” said Tomas Lagomarsino, the President of CONFUSAM Vina del Mar union. He added that their “employer is the one who must provide us with these articles to protect our physical and psychological integrity right now.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, Chile has reported over 7,500 COVID-19 cases, with 82 related deaths.

