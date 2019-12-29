Chile plans to be carbon neutral by 2050

Despite battling economic and social unrest, Chile’s government remains committed to becoming the first developing country to go carbon neutral by 2050.

It is being hailed by experts as one of the most ambitious goals yet for a coal-dependent economy.

But for those who live in the most polluted cities, it is too early to celebrate.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Coronel in Chile.

