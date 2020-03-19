-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Chile: Police seize 3,000 litres of counterfeit alcohol gel from illegal factory in Santiago
Chile’s investigative police (PDI) seized nearly 3,000 litres of adulterated alcohol gel on Wednesday, which would be falsely marketed amid high demand during the coronavirus outbreak. Footage shows hundreds of containers of the product in different bottles, many imitating popular brands that have sold out during panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. “What was being offered was a type of alcohol gel that doesn’t have the characteristics, at all, that could really serve to protect people in terms of cleanliness,” said Jaime Ansieta, a detective from Chile’s PDI unit. Ansieta added that the seized product also could not protect people from a possible spread of COVID-19. So far, Chilean authorities have confirmed 238 cases of coronavirus, with much of the country remaining in lockdown. Earlier on Wednesday, President Sebastián Pinera declared a state of catastrophe for the entire country.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200318 073
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]tly.tv
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly