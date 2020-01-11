-
Chile: Protesters met with water cannons on the streets of Santiago
Protesters flooded the streets of Santiago on Friday as renewed anti-govt. demonstrations broke out in the Chilean capital.
Footage shows riot police dispersing protesters by deploying tear gas and water cannons. Fires can also be seen on the streets.
Chile has been rocked by nation-wide protests since October, which were triggered by a now-withdrawn increase in subway fares but have now turned into a wider social movement. Social discontent has been fuelled by frustration with President Sebastian Pinera’s policies and growing inequality
